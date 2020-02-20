|
James T. Maloney, 92, of Sharpsburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was a retired bridge and road engineer for the state of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Maloney (Wickham); father, James Maloney; five sisters, Esther, Lillian, Carolyn, Loretta and Alice; and brother, Edward. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Uncle June was proud of his service in the Navy and talked about his experiences often. In his younger years, he loved to fly anyone on trips in his plane; he would also spend entire days on his boat on Lake Erie. He was a beloved bird watcher and great supporter of seeing eye dogs. Uncle June requested a direct cremation with no memorial service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox), www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Donations in Uncle June's memory are suggested to www.guidingeyes.org or the Southwestern Veterans Center, 7060 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.