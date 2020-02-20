Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700

James T. Maloney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James T. Maloney Obituary
James T. Maloney, 92, of Sharpsburg, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was a retired bridge and road engineer for the state of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Maloney (Wickham); father, James Maloney; five sisters, Esther, Lillian, Carolyn, Loretta and Alice; and brother, Edward. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Uncle June was proud of his service in the Navy and talked about his experiences often. In his younger years, he loved to fly anyone on trips in his plane; he would also spend entire days on his boat on Lake Erie. He was a beloved bird watcher and great supporter of seeing eye dogs. Uncle June requested a direct cremation with no memorial service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox), www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Donations in Uncle June's memory are suggested to www.guidingeyes.org or the Southwestern Veterans Center, 7060 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -