Jane Free Sampson, 94, most recently residing in Austin, Texas, formerly of 624 Ravencrest Road, Pittsburgh, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. She is survived by a brother, Spencer Michael Free and his wife, Pat; son, Robert and his wife, Debra; and daughters, Virginia Sampson and Barbara Quick. Jane's grandchildren are Jennifer Jerman, Spencer Sampson, Eliza Ornelas, Gerrit Wheeler, Katherine Dalman and Rebecca Sampson; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, Noah and Sydney Jerman and Cora and Hunter Dalman. Jane was born in Greensburg and spent the majority of her life raising her three children in O'Hara Township. She was ordained as a Presbyterian Elder in 1979 and served as moderator of the Pittsburgh Presbytery in 1985. She and her husband, Robert, of 64 years, who preceded her in death in 2015, were active members of the Central Presbyterian Church, in Austin, Texas, East Liberty Presbyterian Church and Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, in Pittsburgh. As a couple, they worked tirelessly to support society's less privileged individuals through their work in soup kitchens, food pantries, men's shelters and were co-founders of the Good Samaritan services at East Liberty Presbyterian Church. In 2004, they were recognized as Community Champions and received the Mary Rieger-Chislaghi Friend of the Poor award for Outstanding Commitment, Dedication, and service to the Community. Jane was a lifelong sports fan, particularly the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, following in the footsteps of her father, Spencer Michael Free Sr.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2020 at East Liberty Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 29, 2019