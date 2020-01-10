|
Joan Shirley Good, of Fox Chapel, passed away peacefully after fighting her courageous battle with ALS Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was an exceptional person with a kind, joyous and gentle heart, loved by all she had the pleasure of meeting. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend anyone could ever ask for. Joni was born in Cheyenne, Wyo. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Good, while working at Sun Valley Ski Resort in Idaho. Joni took a term off of college and was working as a waitress when she met Bob, who was vacationing with a bunch of friends. It was love at first sight. After graduating from the University of Wyoming with highest honors, Joni and Bob were married. They lived in five major cities due to corporate transfers, finally settling in the City of Champions (Pittsburgh). She was a member of The Pittsburgh Field Club, Duquesne Club, Linden Garden Club and her Book Club. She performed years of volunteer work, and her most favorite was working with her therapy dog, Marla, at local hospitals. After growing up in Wyoming and Colorado, she never lost her love of "The West" and the Rocky Mountains. Her passions were snow skiing, golfing, hiking the mountains, reading and traveling. She was so grateful for her deep and quiet faith, a long and wonderful life with too many blessings to count and her many friends. Her greatest joy was her family, who she loved unconditionally as they brought her constant happiness. Her loving connection with her eight nieces and nephews remained incredibly strong throughout her life. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert F. Good, and survived by her children, Diane Dinenberg (Ron Clark), Chris Good (Kathy), Scott Good (Terri) and Kelly Baham (Chris); and 10 grandchildren, Justin and Aly Dinenberg, Jeff, Greg, Christopher and Matt Good, Cassie and Nathaniel Good and Maggie and Meredith Baham. She was surrounded by love and laughter, living with her daughter, Kelly, and family, in Richmond, Va., in the months preceding her passing.
A private ceremony will be held to honor her and her life well lived.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the ALS Association, http://www.alsa.org/donate/ or the Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.
Published in The Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2020