Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Josephine Blythe
Josephine M. Blythe

Josephine M. Blythe Obituary
Josephine M. (Dulemba) Blythe, 94, of Dorseyville, Indiana Township, died Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul Howard Blythe; loving mother of Marsha Blythe-Brown (William) and Paul J. Blythe (Inge); and cherished grandmother of Alexander and Natalie Brown and P. Lukas Blythe. Josephine was predeceased by all her Dulemba siblings: brothers, John, Theodore and Henry, and sisters, Stella, Nellie, Caroline and Helen. She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends were welcomed Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, March 22, 2019, in St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church (Middle Road, Glenshaw).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's name to the .
Published in The Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
