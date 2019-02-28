Margaret E. Haus, 98, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Marie Hartman; husband, John Leo Haus; son, James G.; daughter, Sue Ann Haus Truitt (Jim); and sister, Marie J. Powers. Margie is survived by her children, John P., Marjorie "Sis" Wachter (George), Janis Gallagher (Irvin), of Green, Ohio, and Linda Rupert (Ken), of Austintown, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Margie was a lifelong resident of O'Hara Township (Montrose Hill), living most of her life in the house built by her father in 1929. Her parents were founding members of St. Edward Church, Blawnox. This began a lifetime of being a Catholic. An avid devotee of the Blessed Mother through the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal. Margie volunteered in numerous projects on behalf of St. Ed's throughout the years. Known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for a bottomless, ever-present, candy dish of M&Ms and delicious butternut pound cake. Margie was employed by Sears, Roebuck and Co. (East Liberty). Her greatest joy was the family gathered in her dining room, enjoying her home cooking, laughing and sharing time together. The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of Humility House, Austintown for the loving, outstanding care given to Margie and family.

Visitation was held Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. The rosary was said during visitation. Family and friends gathered Monday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home for final prayers, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Pio Parish/St. Edward Church in Blawnox. Interment was in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humility House in memory of Margaret Haus, 755 Ohltown Road, Austintown, OH 44515, or Mobile Meals (Aspinwall).