Melvin P. "Cubby" Thomas passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home in Blawnox on the evening of Wednesday, June 26, 2019, his 85th birthday. He is survived by and was the beloved husband of Rhona Thomas (Kohl) for 64 years; loving father of Paul Thomas and Lynn (Joseph) Chilton Sinatra; and grandfather "Pap" of Jennifer Thomas, of Florida, and Alyse Thomas, of Texas. He was the youngest son of the late Raymond and Ada Thomas (Miller); and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles (Pearl), Earl (Jean) and Harold (Bernadette); and his sisters, Isabel (George) Meinert and Hazel (Victor) Robb. He loved country music, Elvis, fishing and spending his summers at his "camp" in Linesville, Pa. He was loved by many for his good nature and sense of humor and was always there to help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by all. Our family would like to express sincere thanks to the AHN Hospice and Palliative Care team who provided such wonderful care in our time of need.

Per Cubby's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Published in The Herald on July 18, 2019