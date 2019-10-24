|
Robert Joseph Tabrosky Jr. died Friday, July 5, 2019, at home in Palatine, Ill., with his wife by his side. He was born Nov. 9, 1955, in Pittsburgh, to Robert J. Sr. and Ann Marie (Bucha) Tabrosky. He fought a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, and remained strong and optimistic for the duration, much like he lived every single day of his life. Bob knew no strangers and was loved by all. He valued spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, which included fishing, hunting and camping, where he was appropriately given the nickname "Camper Bob." Bob served as the treasurer for the Roscoe Sportsmen's Club in Roscoe and also served on the Board of Directors for the Illinois Federation for Outdoor Resources (IFOR). Bob established and operated H.T. Associates Inc. in Rolling Meadows, Ill., for 39 years. He is survived by his parents; his loving wife of 38 years, Lisa (Barns), who he married April 25, 1981, in Schaumburg, Ill.; children, Laura Tabrosky and Robert J. (Molly Roche) Tabrosky III; grandchildren, Aiden and Alex Malenfant (and father, David Malenfant); siblings, Diana (the late Michael) O'Grady and Thomas (Donna) Tabrosky; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Keith and Suzanne Barns; brothers-in-law, Eric (Patricia) Barns and Jeff Barns; several nieces and nephews; and his loyal four-legged friend, Wrigley. He is also survived by a countless number of friends, who have been there for him and his family throughout all of the great times and all of the recent rougher times, for which he and his family are truly thankful.
Visitation was held at GLUECKERT FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral Mass was held Saturday, July 13, 2019, in St. Theresa Catholic Church, 455 N. Benton St., Palatine, IL 60067. Interment was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 24, 2019