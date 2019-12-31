|
Thelma Carr Dobler, 89, of Toronto, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. She was born March 9, 1930, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Harry Carr and Suzannah (Bellerby) Carr. Thelma was a member of Community United Methodist Church, and retired from president and partner of News Analysis Institute. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sylvia Strang and Doreen Conrad. Thelma is survived by her husband, Donald Dobler, whom she married Sept. 29, 1954; son, Harry (Stefanie) Dobler, of Toronto Ohio; grandson, Blake Rebres, of Toronto, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours for Thelma will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the CLARKE FUNERAL HOME, 302 Main St., Toronto, Ohio. A celebration service honoring Thelma's life will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Holley Faulkner officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Those wishing to make donations in memory of Thelma may do so to the Valley Hospice, 10686 State Rt. 150, Rayland, OH 43943, or Community United Methodist Church, 400 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15215. To send condolences to the family, go to www.clarkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020