Udilia G. (Collino) Noro, 89, of Aspinwall, passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side Friday, May 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Mario N. Noro; loving mother of Diana (John) Zourelias, Claudia (Lee) Albacker, Joseph (Sharon) Noro and Paul Noro; and is also survived by by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Udilia Noro was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her kind and selfless soul set an example for her family that infectiously inspired her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and creating a beautiful setting for her family to gather on holidays and family dinners to enjoy her delicious home cooked meals.

There was no visitation. Family and friends were invited to a funeral Mass Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall. Entombment followed at Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Funeral arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall. Published in The Herald on June 6, 2019