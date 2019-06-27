|
Vera M. Vujaklia, of O'Hara Township, formerly of Sharpsburg, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. She was the wife of the late Alexander Vujaklia; sister of Andrew (Mary Rose) Missenda, of Harrisburg, and the late Mary Missenda, Ruth Missenda and Monsignor Edward S. Missenda; aunt of Marybeth Missenda, Lisa Missenda and the late Michele Anne Giebel; and friend of Gloria Fiorentino.
Per Vera's request, there was no visitation. Family and friends were invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, June 22, 2019, in St. Juan Diego Parish, St. Mary Church, corner of Penn and Garnier St., Sharpsburg. Funeral arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in The Herald on June 27, 2019