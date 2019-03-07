|
Albert J. "Butch" Pugliano, 66, of Monroeville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, after battling his illness with great dignity. He was the loving son of Dorothy (Miholovich) Pugliano and the late Albert James Pugliano; devoted father of Chad and Todd (Marita) Pugliano; doting grandfather to Jaden Pugliano; proud brother of Gary (Kelly) Pugliano; and is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Butch earned his degree in hotel and restaurant management and went on to manage and own several local businesses. He excelled at tableside cooking and being a maitre d'. Butch enjoyed sports, golf, fine wine and food, and the culinary experience.
Family and friends were received Sunday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (Monroeville/Plum Chapel), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, where a blessing service was held Monday. Interment followed at Grandview Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at Pugliano's Restaurant in Plum.
Published in Times Express on Mar. 7, 2019