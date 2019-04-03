Dr. Angelo P. DiPiazza, 86, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Evelyn (Morganti) DiPiazza; father of Michael (Nanette) DiPiazza, David DiPiazza and Dina (Michael) Toner; grandfather of Nicole, Michael, Nicholas, Daniel and Angela; brother of Antonette Bracale; and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. His parents, Tony and Rose DiPiazza; a sister, Connie Adamo; and a brother, Vincent DiPiazza, preceded him in death. Angelo graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1950, Washington and Jefferson College in 1954, and Temple University Dental School in 1962, and served in the Army from 1954-1956. He practiced dentistry in Monroeville from 1962 through 2017. He was a longtime usher at and member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and was an active member of the Monroeville Lions Club for more than 50 years. All those who knew Angelo in life experienced his love, generosity and passion for everything he undertook.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Bernadette Church. Entombment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park.

www.corlfuneralchapel.com. Published in Times Express from Apr. 3 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary