Beverly A. (Lutch) Hines, 76, of Monroeville, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Clifford R. Hines for 54 years; loving mother of Kim Janocko and C.J. (Angela) Hines, both of Monroeville; cherished grandmother of Emilee, Zachary, Austin and Nathan Janocko, and Hayden and Canyon Hines; sister of Sandra (David) Harthan, of Erie, Carmen (Margo) Lutch, of Whitehall, and Patrick Lutch, of Irwin. Beverly was an assistant secretary at Pittsburgh Public Schools and an office manager for Plan Five Development.
Friends were welcomed in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial was in St. Bernadette Church.
Published in Times Express on Apr. 11, 2019