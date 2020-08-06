Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Share Charles's life story with friends and family

Charles L. Davis passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Pauline Davis; they were married for 50 years. He was the son of the late William and Esther Davis of Pittsburgh; brother of Alan Davis (Carrie), and the late Murray Davis; beloved father of sons, Eric J. Davis (Suzanne), of Columbus, Ohio, and Joshua Davis (Rema), of New York City; adoring grandfather of Benjamin and Simon Davis; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Also, a fabulous cousin. Charles was a graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School class of 1956. He would go on to the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated in 1960, and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Intelligence Unit during the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis. After being honorably discharged, he was hired by Westinghouse Electric Corp., where he would spend over a half century as their manager of government contracts for the nuclear fuel division, ethics director and contracts consultant. In 1991, he was awarded the Westinghouse Order of Merit, their highest honor. In retirement, Charles was an avid swimmer, reader, canine companion, traveler, and writer of strongly worded letters. He treated his family like friends and his friends like family. Donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Pittsburgh. https://rmhcpgh-mgtn.org/donate/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store