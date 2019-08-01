|
Daisy R. (Binning) Butts, 97, of Monroeville, formerly of Wilkinsburg and Turtle Creek, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Butts; daughter of the late Margaret (Ramsay) Binning; loving mother of Margaret M. (husband, Roy) Jobe and James G. (wife, Pat) Butts; adored grandmother of Suzanne (husband, Michael) Brown, James R. (wife, Christina) Jobe, Craig, Tara, and Shane (wife, Courtney) Butts; "Grannie" to Benjamin and Addison Jobe and Henry and Arthur Butts; and sister of Barbara (the late husband, John) Schwartz. She was preceded in death by siblings, William (late wife, Jean) Binning and Elizabeth (the late husband, Ernest) Karlar; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Daisy was a retired longtime employee of the Jobe Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., in Turtle Creek and Monroeville. She was a former member of the Ross Ave. Methodist Church, in Wilkinsburg, and a current member of the First Baptist Church, of Monroeville. Daisy will always be remembered for her cooking and baking; especially her homemade fudge which she always gave away to others.
Friends were received Thursday and Friday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of 445 Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747, where a service was Friday with the Rev. Tom Pesci and the Rev. Rudy Mayak officiating. Interment followed at Church Hill Cemetery.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions may be made to Sheep Inc. Health Care Center, 4561 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146. The family wishes a special thanks to Tarra, Mindy and the entire Bridges Hospice Team; family members, Sandra Jean, Diane and Denise, and best friend, Julie, for their love, support and care. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
