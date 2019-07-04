|
David C. Tapper, 70, of Plum, formerly of Penn Hills, died unexpectedly Friday, June 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 41 years to Judith Tapper; father of Tracey (Steven) Ruby and Brian Tapper; grandfather of Max Ruby; son of John and the late Julia Tapper; and brother of Charles (Beth) Tapper. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and working in the yard.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills.
Published in Times Express on July 4, 2019