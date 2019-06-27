Dorothy S. (Smith) O'Reilly, 98 of Monroeville, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Regis O'Reilly; loving mother of Frank (Jean) O'Reilly, Dorothy (Frank) Smith, Rosemary (Blaise) Giacchino, Dan O'Reilly and the late Dennis O'Reilly; sister of Donald (the late Flo) Smith, Doris (Ed) Della Piazza, Carol (John) Mock and the late Father Thomas Smith, Gilbert (surviving spouse, Jenny) Smith and June (surviving spouse, Patsy) Mitlo; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a 15 year resident of Beatty Pointe, having volunteered there in many avenues of service. She was an avid bridge player and was known for dancing to the song "New York New York" well into her nineties.

Friends were received Wednesday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of 445 Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday in St. Bernadette Parish. Interment followed at Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carnegie Library for the Blind. Published in Times Express on June 27, 2019