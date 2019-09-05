|
Dwight L. Hutton, PE, 63, of Monroeville, formerly of Freeport, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary (Bougher) Hutton; loving brother of D. Gary (Amy) Hutton and Ken (Patti) Hutton; brother-in-law of Elizabeth Ann (the late Ron) Elco; and is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Carmela (David Hoffman) Elco, Melissa (Jacob) Baglien, Wendy (Jeff) Dafoe, Adam (Sandy) Hutton, Megan Malynn, Jonathon Hutton and Justin Hutton; 19 other nieces and nephews; and many cousins, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald G. and Evelyn (Bracken) Hutton. He attended Lenape Technical School and went on to receive his associate's degree from Penn State New Kensington and also graduated from Point Park University. Dwight became a licensed professional engineer and was employed by Gulf Oil, Honeywell, Westinghouse Electric and Bricmont before starting his own business, Hutton Engineering Corp. Dwight was a fun guy who lived life to its fullest and will be missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dwight L. Hutton Memorial Scholarship Fund at Lenape Technical School, PO Box 1073, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express on Sept. 5, 2019