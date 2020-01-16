|
Edward J. Patula, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, went home to heaven on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the age of 75. Ed impacted many lives and was an example of living his faith, selflessness and humility. He loved people well and was always willing to go the extra mile to help others. As a Ph.D. mechanical engineer, and a general manager at U.S. Steel Research, Ed loved fixing things and solving problems (which included some ideas about his beloved Steelers). Ed was intelligent yet humble. He was compassionate, optimistic, and had a great sense of humor. Even in the face of a terminal brain cancer diagnosis, he maintained a positive attitude and a concern for others. He loved playing games, listening to music, family reunions, watching sports on TV, golfing, hunting, fishing, enjoying ice cream and spending time with family and friends. Above all, he loved God. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill; his mother, Helen; and his son, Eddie. Ed is survived by his wife, Paulette; his children, Sue (David DeMoss) and Jim (Tamara); his grandchildren, Isabella, Jackson and Alex; his brother, Bill (Meila); and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville.
