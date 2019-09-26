|
|
Edward John Ragan, 78, of Monroeville, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Gertrude "Trudy" (Stecik) Ragan; loving father of David Edward (Melissa) Ragan, Diane Marie (Chuckie) Brooks and Danielle Lisa (David) Hysong; proud grandfather of Victoria "Tori" Ragan, Kayla Mento, Dylan Hysong and Daniel Hysong; brother of Mary Jane (the late Art) Limbacher; also survived by his sisters-in-law, Rose Ragan, Dolly Kostyak, and Tillie Noschese; godchildren, Lisa, Danny, John and Annie; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary (Tepley) Ragan; and siblings, Alice, Florence, George, Gary, Joe and Robert. Ed enjoyed his job as a greeter at Walmart in Delmont. He also loved gardening, riding his bike, polkas, watching EWTN and his 2005 Mustang convertible.
Family and friends were received at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. Divine Liturgy was held at Byzantine Catholic Church of the Resurrection, with Father Donald Bolls officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express on Sept. 26, 2019