Edward W. Betker, 76, of Monroeville, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. Edward was born Oct. 9, 1942, to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Ertman) Betker. He also was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Cohen. He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 47 years, Jean (Stanek) Betker; two beloved sons, Todd and Thomas; cherished granddaughter, Cassidy; and five brothers- and-sisters-in-law and their spouses. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edward graduated from Penn Hills High School in 1960. He then joined the Army, where he served for nine years, including two tours of duty in Vietnam. He received multiple service awards and completed service as a staff sergeant. Edward then worked in sales for a number of computer companies, and was named "Salesman of the Year." He also worked for Howard Hanna Realtors, and most recently with Aramark as concession supervisor. Edward enjoyed golf, reading and watching football.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Avenue at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Military honors will be performed by the Army following the funeral service.

Memorial donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 11609 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Published in Times Express on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary