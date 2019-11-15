|
Eugene Edward Roberts passed away Sunday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Naples, Fla. He was born Aug. 13, 1921, at home, in Wilkinsburg, to Viola Bethune Roberts and Chester Calvin Roberts, the third of eight siblings raised in Pitcairn during the 20's, 30's and 40's. He graduated from Pitcairn High School in 1939, began working for Westinghouse until enlisting in the Army Air Force in 1942. He trained in early radar technology and served with the 425th Night Fighter Squadron, through England, France, Belgium and into Germany in 1944-45. After the war, he returned home to Pennsylvania, worked at Westinghouse, married his high school sweetheart, Patricia LaRoss Montgomery, went to night school for five years and settled in Monroeville to raise a family. Gene was an active community and church member, serving in leadership role at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in the 1950's and 60's. He was a dedicated father, loyal friend and neighbor, loving husband, successful Westinghouse executive (Switchgear Division, Dr. Harder's Analytical Department, Astronuclear Laboratory, Telecomputer Center, Ardmore), proud American, and tender grandfather. After the sudden loss of his wife, (1976 hit and run in Monroeville), he married Lola Marshal, lived several years in Mt. Lebanon, while continuing his retirement plan of owning a campground in the Smoky Mountains, Kamp Rite Acres, Cosby, Tenn. They relocated to Naples, Fla., and traveled the world, but came to "camp" on Muddy Creek, in Portersville, Pa., every summer. Gene was good at making campfires, celebrating life's accomplishments/milestones, sending thoughtfully chosen greeting cards, giving speeches, cooking slumgullion and big family breakfasts, fixing things, teaching game strategies, doing math, managing teams and complex projects, dancing with the ladies, playing jacks, bridge, pool, pitching horseshoes, golfing and generally carrying on (Pitcairn Follies was just the beginning!). He loved Pittsburgh sports, his flower gardens and birds, cowboy/western movies, ginger snaps, fig newtons, Wheaties, cherry pie, quiet days at Muddy Creek, sunsets on the Gulf, wondering at the night sky and why we have not yet made it to Mars, helping his much loved neighbors, pulling off surprises, connecting with younger people and ideas, bursting into song, using his iPad, while telling about the early days of computers at Westinghouse, dictating his life stories and asking his Alexa to play Big Band Era music. He believed in education and hard work, in the beauty and adventure of life, in loving again despite personal loss and tragedy and he dearly treasured his afternoon "tea" time with Trudy. Gene proudly participated in the Collier County Honor Flight June 20, 2015. On June 6, 2019, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, he told his story live on 92.5 radio in Ft. Meyers, Fla., and was one of the World War II veterans featured in the Naples Daily News. He was recognized again in that paper on his birthday, Aug. 13, 2019, sadly three days after his death. He died peacefully while en route to a breakfast honoring veterans in Naples, Fla., continuing to do his duty till the very end. Gene was predeceased by wife, Patricia Montgomery Roberts; brothers, Calvin and Robert; sisters, Audrey Profit Henry, Arlene Mitcheltree and Bernice Walston. He is survived by daughters, Laura Roberts, of Amherst, Mass., and Kristin Roberts, of Cosby Tenn. (Larry Ball); siblings, Dorothy Dickson and Gerald W. Roberts; granddaughters, Shoshana Weiner, of Amherst, Mass., Ellie Weiner, of Asheville, N.C. (Morgane Marshall); life companion, Trudy Whittemore; step-grandson Don Huber; step-granddaughter, Melanie Huber; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and dear devoted friends the world over.
All are welcome to attend a memorial celebration Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Old Stone Church, in Monroeville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. with a service being held at 2 p.m. followed by burial onsite at Crossroads Cemetery. Circle of remembrance dinner will follow across the street at the Courtyard Marriott. Arrangements are by GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., Monroeville.
Donations can be made to a conservation organization of your choice or Collier County Honor Flight, PO Box 8001, Naples, FL 34101. https://www.collierhonorflight.org/donate.
Published in Times Express from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019