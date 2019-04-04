Home

Frederick R. Kuehn Obituary
Frederick R. Kuehn, 88, of Monroeville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Joyce (Williams) for 63 years; loving father of Beth Caldwell (Jeffrey), Jill Doczkat (Brad) and Frederick S. Kuehn (Stephen Leadman); cherished Pap of Robert (Michelle) and Jacob Garofolo (Amanda Gentile), Amy Kosslow (Lukas), Katie Lewis (Dwayne), Ryan Kuehn, Eric and Brian Doczkat, and four great-grandsons; brother of the late Esther Amantea, and partner with brothers, Russell and Carl, in Kuehn Brothers Dairy Farm in Monroeville, where he was a home delivery milkman for many years. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frederick was a man of deep faith and lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Monroeville. He was also an avid golfer, belonging to the Duffers Golf League for many years, and he continued to golf while in his 80s, with wonderful buddies, Al Brodbeck and Hans Lengfelder. Frederick loved to work in his yard, always while carrying a golf club to work on his swing. The family also extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Three Rivers Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Visitation ws Sunday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Christian burial service was Monday, March 25, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2555 Haymaker Road, Monroeville. Final private interment was at Plum Creek Cemetery.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Express on Apr. 4, 2019
