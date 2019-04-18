Home

Dr. George E. Baxmeier, 88, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully with family at his side Monday, April 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 46 years to the late Constance Carole Baxmeier; loving father of Cheryl B. (Gene) Gorski, Susan C. (Tom) Keane and Lisa Gail (Keith) Zabelsky; and adoring grandfather of Jessica, David, Heather, Bill, Alex and Nicole. Dr. Baxmeier practiced optometry with his father for more than 40 years in the Wilkinsburg area. He was past president of the Wilkinsburg Kiwanis Club. George was a family man, an avid bowler, fisherman, golfer and gardener, and enjoyed playing cards.
Friends were received Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. A funeral service was held Friday in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Interment followed at Restland Memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://donations.diabetes.org. or , https://act.alz.org/. Please visit www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express on Apr. 18, 2019
