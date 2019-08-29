|
George R. Gary, 78, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Tammy (Albert) Gary; loving brother of Janet (Jack) Stropko, Jim (Rosemary) Gary and Nancy (the late Pete) Horner; and brother-in-law of Rick (Melinda) Albert, Colleen (Steve) Rickenbacher and Judi (Terry) Albert. He is also survived by his two children, four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his faithful cat, Lizzie. George was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, earning his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Following graduation, he went on to work for Westinghouse as a mechanical engineer. In 1974, he founded RAD Services Inc., where he was the president and CEO. Later in 1993, he and his wife Tammy started Ad Specialties of Pittsburgh.
Family and friends were received for a memorial visitation at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kiski Valley Cat and Kitten Rescue, P.O. Box 19, Apollo, PA 15613. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express on Aug. 29, 2019