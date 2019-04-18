|
Gloria P. Urbanik, 94, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Urbanik; loving mother of Gloria (John) Mathie; grandmother of Susan and Elizabeth Mathie; and sister of Joseph (Jean) Patchel Jr. and Lawrence (the late Doris) Patchel. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Susan (Caldarelli) Patchel; daughter, Susan Urbanik; and sister, LaVerne Morris. During World War II, she worked at Westinghouse as a draftsperson and was responsible for working on the first-ever submarine, the Nautilus. Gloria was a career volunteer, donating her time at UPMC Falk Medical Library and St. Colman Church Library. She was a member of the International Women's Club and Pittsburgh Symphony East.
Friends were received Friday, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 118 Shaw Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950, where a blessing service was held Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Symphony Development Department, 600 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express on Apr. 18, 2019