Henry W. Davison Obituary
Henry W. "Hank" Davison, 71, of Monroeville, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Harold and Bernice Davison; loving brother of Sue (Paul) Johnson, and Peggy (Phil) Bernas; and loving uncle to Becky, Craig, Brian and Bradley. He also leaves behind seven great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be private. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Times Express from Jan. 7 to Jan. 16, 2020
