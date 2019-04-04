|
|
James G. Kirk, 80, of Monroeville, died Monday, March 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia L. Kirk; dear father of Michael (Lois) and David (Deborah) Kirk; and loving grandfather of Daniel, Megan, Leigh Ann, Steven and Lauren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clara Kujawinski, and his brother, Thomas (Patricia) Kirk. His career included litigation attorney at Westinghouse Corp., assistant general counsel at Dravo Corp., vice-president and general counsel at Limbach Co. and general counsel at IT Corp.
Friends were received Thursday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, March 29, 2019, at North American Martyrs Church, 2526 Haymaker Road, Monroeville. Interment was private in Erie, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Divine Mercy Academy, c/o St. Bernadette Parish, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146.
Published in Times Express on Apr. 4, 2019