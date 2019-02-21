James "Jim" Patrick O'Toole, of Allen, Texas, formerly of Monroeville, sadly passed away after a short illness (three weeks prior to his 66th birthday), on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Jim left us way too early. He is survived by his wife, Judith; and son, Christopher. He was the son of the late Michael J. and Betty O'Toole; brother to Mike, of San Jose, Calif., Mark (Connie), of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Paul (Sue), of Monroeville. He was also preceded in death by a cousin, Anthony "Tony" Russo. He was uncle to Lynnsey Oliver, Melissa, Patrick, Michael J., Jason and Michael G. O'Toole; great-uncle to Elgin, Mela, Mayonna, Mayson, Lucas and Corey. He was given the nickname "the chief" by a softball team from Homewood while playing with all his buddies on the BC Sackers. Jim loved nothing more then being with family at the annual reunion, friends while having dinner, playing golf, or his passion for skydiving. Jim surprised everybody by skydiving into a backyard at a family gathering in Delmont.

He donated his body to a Texas medical center for research. All arrangements were handled in Texas.

We are grateful for all the kind words, notes, cards and social media posts about our brother. He will be sorely missed. Published in Times Express on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary