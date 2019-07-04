James Sheridan Williams, 72, went to be with his family in Heaven on Friday, June 21, 2019. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn; and his children, Matthew (Holly) and Leeann (Brad) Golish. Pappy Jim will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Lydia, Joy, Lily, and Bronco. He will be missed by his brother, John; and by many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Lillian; and siblings, Ruth, Linda, Jane, and Paul. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, he was a veteran, serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. After service, he worked for 30 years installing windows, and upon retirement, developed a great interest in woodworking and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. In his honor, donations can be made to familyhospicepa.org.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE. Published in Times Express on July 4, 2019