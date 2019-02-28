John Paul Vicinski, 81, of Monroeville, beloved husband for 52 years of Joanne "Joan" Vicinski, who passed in 2011; devoted and proud father of John K. Vicinski and Anita M. (Vicinski) Burkard; loving grandfather (Papa) of Erin (Vicinski) Merkin, Johnny and Lauren (Vicinski) and Paul, Andrew and Amanda (Burkard), passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, with his family by his side."Big John" lived his life to its fullest and his many accomplishments include leading his high school (St. Casamir) basketball team to a state championship in 1956; marrying the love of his life (Joan); having two successful children (John and Anita); starting and owning a business; coaching in and becoming president of the Monroeville Baseball Association; serving as a Monroeville councilman and deputy mayor; working as a regional manager for the Pennsylvania Lottery, taking care of his beloved wife Joan at their home for more than four years after she suffered an aneurysm and went into a coma; and mentoring his children, grandchildren and his many friends on how to best enjoy their lives. He will be missed.

A small private service was held Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.

Published in Times Express on Feb. 28, 2019