Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vicinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Vicinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John P. Vicinski Obituary
John Paul Vicinski, 81, of Monroeville, beloved husband for 52 years of Joanne "Joan" Vicinski, who passed in 2011; devoted and proud father of John K. Vicinski and Anita M. (Vicinski) Burkard; loving grandfather (Papa) of Erin (Vicinski) Merkin, Johnny and Lauren (Vicinski) and Paul, Andrew and Amanda (Burkard), passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, with his family by his side."Big John" lived his life to its fullest and his many accomplishments include leading his high school (St. Casamir) basketball team to a state championship in 1956; marrying the love of his life (Joan); having two successful children (John and Anita); starting and owning a business; coaching in and becoming president of the Monroeville Baseball Association; serving as a Monroeville councilman and deputy mayor; working as a regional manager for the Pennsylvania Lottery, taking care of his beloved wife Joan at their home for more than four years after she suffered an aneurysm and went into a coma; and mentoring his children, grandchildren and his many friends on how to best enjoy their lives. He will be missed.
A small private service was held Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.
Please send condolences to the family to [email protected] Or post them online at https://everloved.com/life-of/john-vicinski/. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Express on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now