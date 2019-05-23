Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Parish
John X. Burns Jr. Obituary
John X. Burns Jr., 36, of Mt. Washington, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. He was the loving son of Theresa and the late Jack Burns Sr.; brother of Stephen (Christina) Burns and his best friend, Rocky Barone. John was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, loved tailgating and spending time with his friends and family. He was best remembered for his larger-than-life personality, and his presence filled the room. He loved to cook and would often refer to himself as #chefboyarburns.
Friends were received Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Monday at St. Bernadette Parish.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for John's funeral expenses. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express on May 23, 2019
