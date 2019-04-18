Joseph "Pip" Cecere, 94, of Monroeville, died Friday, April 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose M. Cecere; father of Jan (Paul) Krusey, and Joseph "Jimmy" (Anne) Cecere; grandfather of Megan (Kevin) Lynn, of Belair, Md., Matt (Jessica) Krusey, of Costa Mesa, Calif., Alex (Erika) Cecere, of Annapolis, Md., Mary Elise Cecere, of Silver Spring, Md., and Amy Cecere of Baltimore, Md.; great-grandfather of Jacob and Morgan Lynn; brother of Ida Scarpino, the late Louis Cecere, the late Josephine Mandat, the late Nancy Urban, Theresa Monardo, Marianne Berchok, the late Carmella "Honey" Caldarelli and the late James Cecere. Pip was a staff sergeant in World War II in the South Pacific, involving the invasion of Saipan and Tinian. He was a life member of Monroeville No. 4 Volunteer Fire Department, and worked for 25 years for Thorofare Markets.

Friends were received at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Bernadette Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville. Interment followed in All Saints/Braddock Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Monroeville No. 4 Fire Department, 4370 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA15146, Promise Hospice, 121 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Transitions Healthcare Activities Fund, 8850 Barnes Lake Road, Irwin, PA 15642. For more information, please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com. Published in Times Express on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary