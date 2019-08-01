|
|
Louis H. Schriver, 87, of Pitcairn, formerly of Delmont and Monroeville, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 68 years to Virginia (Davis) Schriver; father of Kirk Schriver and his wife, Lori, and the late Robert Schriver; grandfather of Christopher (Heather) and Crystal; eight great-grandchildren; and brother of Thomas and Richard Schriver. He was the son of the late Harry and Frances (Duckworth) Schriver.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 2555 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, with Pastor Mark Ruppert officiating, and where the family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL OF MONROEVILLE.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Express on Aug. 1, 2019