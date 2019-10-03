|
Margaret Elizabeth (Jones) Polnar, 95, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. She was born May 19, 1924, in Mt. Airy, N.C., to the late Glenn and Callie (Akers) Jones. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Polnar; loving mother of Pat Marcone, George (Sue) Polnar and the late Terry (surviving Dave) Foremsky; grandmother of DJ (Tina) Foremsky, Christie Foremsky, Stacey (Jean-Marc) Chounet, Meaghan (Jared) Wright, Mara (Jason) Molitor and Erin Polnar; great-grandmother of Emma, Levi, Jules and Hannah; and sister of Glenn Jones Jr. and the late Katherine Canzona. Margaret worked in military intelligence during World War II. She was a member of Hillcrest United Presbyterian Church.
Friends were received Friday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek, 412-823-1950, where a service was held Saturday. Interment followed at Restland Memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to --Erie, 1645 W. Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express on Oct. 3, 2019