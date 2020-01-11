|
Marjorie V. Jessup, 60, of Monroeville, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Margaret J. (Green) Jessup and the late Robert G. Jessup Sr.; sister of Robert G. Jessup Jr.; and aunt of Jolie, Jenna and Jeanna Jessup.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Express from Jan. 11 to Jan. 23, 2020