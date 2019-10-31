|
Mary Ann Mobley, 89, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in her home at Redstone Highlands in Murrysville. She was born June 15, 1930, in Greenville, Ill., and was a longtime resident of Monroeville, before moving to Murrysville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Helen Anderson; her husband, Joseph R. Mobley Sr.; her sisters, Dorothy Nuby and Elaine Johnson; and her brother, Don Anderson. Mary Ann was a lifelong advocate for women and minorities, a former president of the Monroeville Human Relations Council, a former member of the board of directors of the Greater Pittsburgh Young Women's Christian Association, an elder at Crossroads Presbyterian Church and first vice president of the American Association of University Women. In 1972, Mary Ann was selected by the Monroeville Jaycees as the Monroeville Woman of the Year. Mary Ann Mobley is survived by her sons, Joseph (Melanie Lee) Mobley Jr,, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Todd (Mary Jane) Mobley, of Syracuse, N.Y., and Steve (Jeannine) Mobley, of Arnold; her sister, Sue Riggins, of Springfield, Ill.; six grandchildren, Ian (Whitney) Hippensteele and Alana Hippensteele, of Philadelphia, Ryan Mobley and Eric Mobley, of Syracuse, N.Y., Jeana Mobley, of Philadelphia, and Brian (Alyssa) Mobley, of Arnold; and one great-grandchild, Carter Mobley, of Arnold; also, nieces and nephews and their families from Illinois and Florida. Many thanks to the many compassionate caregivers at Redstone Highlands, Redstone Home Hospice and Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church for their outstanding care.
A memorial service was held Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Redstone Highlands Chapel, 4951 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES MONROEVILLE.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Redstone (Benevolent Care), 126 Mathew St., Greensburg, PA 15601 or Redstone at Home (Hospice Care), 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or online at www.redstonehighlands.org/Giving/index.html.
Published in Times Express on Oct. 31, 2019