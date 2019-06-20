Mary Louise (Palmieri) Marcin, 93, of Monroeville, formerly of Rankin, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Mary was the beloved wife of 69 years to Walter Marcin; loving mother of Tom Marcin (Marion), Pat Eisner (Mark) and Celeste Lubanovic (Edward); grandmother of Thomas M. Marcin, (Alison) Jill Marie Marcin (Patrick Garrett) and Allison and Natalie Eisner; great-grandmother of Dahlia and Ivy Marcin; and sister of the late Thomas E. Palmer (surviving wife, Margaret), the late Donald F. Palmieri (the late Rosemary) and the late Ninetta Palmieri. She was the daughter of the late Celestino and Elizabeth (Forgione) Palmieir. Her love of her family and friends was expressed through her cooking. She was known for her homemade pasta and sauce, and was an excellent baker who made the most delicious cookies. She had a flair for fashion and managed women's clothing stores for more than 40 years, including Gaylords, the Tweed Shop and Max Azens at the Monroeville Mall. She and Walt were well traveled in the U.S., making cross-country road trips twice a year that always included a stop in Las Vegas. They also were regulars at the fitness center of the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center.

Friends were received Friday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Additional visitation was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, followed by a blessing service in the funeral chapel. Interment followed in Cross Roads Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the seventh floor rehab unit at Forbes Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network Hospice for their great care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Monroeville Senior Citizens Center, 6000 Gateway Campus Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146.