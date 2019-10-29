|
Melvin E. Showalter, 82, of Monroeville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of Jane Showalter; father of Lynn (Juanita) Showalter and LeAnn Skinner; and grandfather of Joseph, Jeromy, and Jessi Showalter and Christopher, Nicholas, and Anna-Lee Skinner. Melvin worked for Sherwin Williams for 43 years and was active with the Boy Scouts in Monroeville. He loved to camp and had a special spot on the trail in Cook Forest where he and Jane would take in the scenery. He was preceded in death by parents, Melvin C. and Verna Mae Showalter.
Family and friends will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Presbyterian Church, 418 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2019