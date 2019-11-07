Home

Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
(412) 821-2940
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Bee Ridge Little White Church
4826 McIntosh Road
Sarasota, FL
Myles R. Lees

Myles R. Lees Obituary
Myles Robert Lees, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Helen Moore and James Albert Lees; beloved husband of the late Carole Lees, who was the love of his life for 68 years; loving father of Myles (Jane) Lees Jr., and Mildred (Kevin) Whitfield; brother of Romayne Muchoney; and loving grandfather of Kelli (Matt) Kutcher and Shawn (Amanda) Whitfield. Myles was a salesman of manufacturing cutting tools. He loved golf and was very proud to have made two holes-in-one. Myles was a lifetime member of the Lions Club and was a past district governor. In retirement, Myles and Carole moved to Camelot East in Sarasota, Fla., where Myles was president of the Homeowners Association, and were both very involved in their community. Myles was also a member of Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church and Monroeville United Methodist Church. We would like to thank the staff at Seneca Manor for taking such good care of our Dad.
A memorial service will be held in Sarasota at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Bee Ridge Little White Church, 4826 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, FL 34233. Arrangements are under the direction of HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME INC., 512 Grant Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209, 412-821-2940.
Memorial donations can be made to the Seneca Manor Benevolent Fund, 5340 Saltsburg Road, Verona, PA 15147.Online condolences may be shared at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Express on Nov. 7, 2019
