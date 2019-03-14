Home

Rose M. Heacox

Rose M. Heacox Obituary
Rose Marie Heacox (Hierbaum), 87, of Monroeville, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Heacox; mother of Robert Heacox (Ann), Donald Heacox (Laura Hentschell), Cathy Rock, Sandy McCormick (John) and Terri Anker (John); grandmother of Jason, Jessica, Jenna, Megan, Andrew, Samantha, Rachel and Jack; great-grandmother of four; and sister of the late John, Joseph and Felix Hierbaum. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Rose (Veszelits) Hierbaum. Mrs. Heacox was a member of North American Martyrs Church since its beginning and had retired from Kaufmann's Department Store where she had worked in sales after raising her children.
Friends were received at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A Mass of Christian Burial was held at North American Martyrs Church, with interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Express on Mar. 14, 2019
