|
|
Theodore "Ted" Ziccardi, 86, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Alvina J. Ziccardi and loving father of Kimberly "Kim" Ziccardi and Albert "Bert" (Linda) Ziccardi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Francis and Mary (Cammarota) Ziccardi; and sister, Frances Ziccardi. Ted honorably served in the Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he worked as a manager for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for 37 years until his retirement. In his later years, he enjoyed teaching computer classes at the Monroeville Senior Center.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Bernadette Parish. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5, 2019