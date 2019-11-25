Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bernadette Parish
Entombment
Following Services
Good Shepherd Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Ziccardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Ziccardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Ziccardi Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Ziccardi, 86, of Monroeville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Alvina J. Ziccardi and loving father of Kimberly "Kim" Ziccardi and Albert "Bert" (Linda) Ziccardi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Francis and Mary (Cammarota) Ziccardi; and sister, Frances Ziccardi. Ted honorably served in the Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he worked as a manager for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for 37 years until his retirement. In his later years, he enjoyed teaching computer classes at the Monroeville Senior Center.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Bernadette Parish. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -