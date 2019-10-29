|
|
Virginia E. Gleason, 93, passed peacefully at home Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Monroeville. Born in 1926 to the late Calvin Richardson and Edna (Wells) Stanley, she grew up in Wakefield, Mass., and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1944. Ginny was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Edward H. Gleason Jr.; and her sister, Elaine Stanley. Left to cherish her memory are her children Margaret Gleason (Ken Sutton, deceased), of Harrisburg, Jayne Chontas (Art), of Monroeville, Laura Benevento (Thomas), of Honeybrook, Pa., and Philip Gleason (Linda), of Surprise, Ariz.; grandchildren, Kate and Evelyn Benevento, Alex Gleason, Samantha Jeffries, Brian (Helen) Sutton, Wendy Brunges, Randy, Trent and Troy (Peggy) Chontas; and great-grandchildren, Christopher and Rebekah Chontas, Nicolas and Bethany Chontas, Cole Sutton, Evan and Luke Brunges, and Harper Jeffries. Ginny attended Wellesley College and graduated in 1948 with a B.S. in chemistry, and then worked for Arthur D. Little Inc. Food and Flavor Lab, where she met her husband, Ed. They lived in Syracuse, N.Y., where she helped her husband through grad school while raising her young family. Finally settling in Monroeville in 1959, where they lived for over 18 years, Ginny will be remembered as active in her community. She served as a member of the first Monroeville Public Library Board and as the first woman elected to Gateway School Board, where she served two terms. She was also an active member of Monroeville Methodist Church. In 1981, the family moved to Ooltewah, Tenn., where she and Ed continued to be active in United Methodist Church. After her husband's death, she returned to Monroeville to be close to family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monroeville United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Beatty Pointe Village. Arrangements are by the JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 412-856-4747.
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Express from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2019