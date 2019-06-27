William A. "Buster" Lewis Jr., 62, of Monroeville, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dana (Blackburn) Lewis; father of Courtney Matthew; stepfather of Alitzah Morris; brother of Erroll (Brenda) Lewis, Michael (Regina) Lewis and Jeffrey (Kathi) Lewis; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents, William A. Sr. and Grace Marie Lewis; and brothers, David and Daryll Lewis. Bill graduated from Valley High School in 1974 and then went onto Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center. He was a certified respiratory therapist at Cornerview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LifeCare and Heathsouth, both in Monroeville. He enjoyed to watch football and hockey and was an Oakland Raiders fan.

Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL, corner of Beatty Road and 48 North, Monroeville, (412-856-4747).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends or the . www.jobefuneralhome.com. Published in Times Express from June 27 to July 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary