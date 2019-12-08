|
A. Barrett Earnest, 84, of Delmont, went peacefully to be with the Lord, with his loving wife by his side, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Redstone Highlands in Greensburg. He was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Delmont, a son of the late A. Barrett Earnest and Esther (Ressler) Earnest. Barrett was a retired employee of the Department of Veteran Affairs in Oakland. He previously was employed by the former Mellon Bank (Citizens Bank) in Greensburg and Greensburg Savings and Loan (Atlantic Financial). Prior to his employment in the financial sector, Barrett was a funeral director and owner of Earnest and Son Funeral Home in Export, currently Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home Inc. Barrett was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont. He looked forward to square dancing with his wife, Donna, and was an avid hunter who enjoyed golfing. He served in the Air Force Reserve and was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science (P.I.M.S.) Surviving are his beloved wife and soul mate, Donna (Shirley) Earnest; a brother in-law, K. Wayne (Joan) Shirley, of Albuquerque, N.M.; and his devoted dog, Brandy. In addition to his parents, Barrett was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Allen Earnest.
Friends welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Faith United Methodist Church, Delmont. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Barrett's name to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626. For directions, to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 8, 2019