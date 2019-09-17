|
A. Barry Christner, 70, of Ligonier, formerly of Scottdale, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of Bernetha Ullery Pritts, of Ligonier, and the late Ralph H. Christner. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a carpenter. He had served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Red Barn Sportsmen's Club. Barry loved fly fishing, trap shooting and riding motorcycles. In addition to his mother, Barry is survived by his wife, Beverly Hutchinson Christner; three children, Pamela A. Christner, of North Huntingdon, Gregory P. Christner, of Latrobe, and Jeffrey M. (Brinley) Christner, of Kure Beach, N.C.; a stepson, Brian (Tanya); five grandchildren, Braydon, Jonah, Brady, Alexis and Kaitlynn; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Bentley; two sisters, Kendra (Brent) Powell, of Wachapreague, Va., and Elise Ryan, of Canada; two brothers, William (Lindsey) Pritts, of Ligonier, and Brent (Renee) Christner, of Gainesville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Barry's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Interment will be at Menoher Memorial Park.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 17, 2019