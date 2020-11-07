1/1
Aaron J. Wills
1982 - 2020
Aaron J. Wills, 38, of Cranberry Township, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born April 17, 1982, in Jeannette, a son of Kathleen Elder Wills, of Greensburg, and the late Mark Wills. Aaron attended Grace Community Church, in Cranberry Township. He was working as an electrial engineer at Westinghouse, Cranberry Township. Aaron had been announcing Greensburg Salem High School football games for several years. He enjoyed playing golf and volleyball. He was an avid professional sports fan, rooting for the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Jets. He will be missed by many friends and coworkers. In addition to his mother, Aaron is survived by his brother, Jordan (Tara) Wills, of Greensburg; and his sister, Haley (Todd) Cline, of Latrobe. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Aaron's funeral service and interment will be private. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
