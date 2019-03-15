Home

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Ada E. Park (Allenbaugh), 95, of Monroeville, formerly of Portage, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James T. Park; mother of James W. Park, Kathy Wagner (Joseph) and the late John T. Park; grandmother of Jessica, Jenna, Justine, Julia, Joey and Amber; and great-grandmother of 10.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Johnstown.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
