Adam Hecker, 28, of Morehead City, N.C., formerly of New Kensington, lost his battle to addiction Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. He was born Feb. 7, 1992, in New Kensington, to Ronald D. Hecker, of Lower Burrell, and Tamara L. Mitchell Phillips, of Dormont. He loved The Lord and was baptized at Abundant Joy Fellowship, Tarentum. He worked in the service industry and enjoyed music, spending time with friends and family, especially his daughter and nieces and nephews. He also enjoyed baseball, trucking, riding quads, spending time outdoors especially in the country and at the ocean. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Howard Hecker, of Dayton, and Karen V. Hecker, of Lower Burrell; two daughters, Isabella Hecker and Kylieonah; three siblings, Zachary Hecker, of Baltimore, Md., Kara (Jason) Walsh, of Dormont, Kelly Wilson, of New Kensington; girlfriend, Nichole McNurlen, her daughter Alexa Linhart; nieces and nephews, Ronnie, Kaelyn, Skyla, Dominic, Mitchell, Conlin and Pearse; stepmothers, Suzanne (Keith) and Tammy Hecker; in-laws, Lisa and Joe O'Keefe; and cousins, Brandon P. Niver and Stephen Miller, and friend of the family, James Cassidy. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nicholas and Clara Mitchell. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Abundant Joy Fellowship, 411 E. First Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084. Family and friends are welcome. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
. The family suggests donations made to Western PA Adult and Teen Challenge. https://teenchallengeusa.org/centers/tcpa109/
