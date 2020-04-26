|
|
Adam Kyle Pilon, 48, of New Hope, Pa., passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Athens, Ga., he was the son of B. Michael Pilon, of New Hope, Pa., and Melina Endonoria, of Hawaii. Adam had attended Westmoreland Community College, America Online Trading Academy, and New York Securities Training. He will be remembered as a man who was loyal and loving to his friends and family. He was always quick with a smile and laughter, and always giving of gifts and consideration. Adam would help anyone with anything. He was everyone's best friend. Adam was self-employed, and was the previous owner of the historic Black Horse Tavern in Newtown, Pa. Adam was a man of many talents and interests: He played piano, danced, and even occasionally would sing a tune. Adam was talented in woodworking; he also had a strong aptitude for electronics and mechanics. Adam loved the arts of music and film. Adam also had a keen interest in the sciences. In his younger years, he made a run at Hollywood, and had landed a few small roles before returning to Pa., creating his lifelong interest in film. In addition to his parents, Adam is survived by his sisters, Leyla Pilon, of Greensburg, and Heather Pilon, of Victoria Island, Canada; brothers, Shane Pilon, of Doylestown Pa., Chase Pilon, of Sellersville, Pa., and Lance Pilon, of Quakertown, Pa. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Haley Hayden, Jared Summa, Sebastian and Oliver Jenkins, Izabella and Logan Pilon and Natasha Pilon. Adam had an adopted family through the life of his dear friend, Francine Christman and her children, Christine, Sarah, and Mark Christman Jr., and their children, Mia Ritter, Skyler Hanko, Mason, Adam, and Cloe Christman. A private Funeral Mass for Adam will be celebrated on Wednesday April 29, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doylestown. Interment will follow in Carversville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to St Jude Hospital for Children. . To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below: Shelly Funeral Home, Plumsteadville. www.shellyfuneralhomes.com.